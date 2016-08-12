FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
SunEdison delays filing second-quarter results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 12, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

SunEdison delays filing second-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of SunEdison is shown in Belmont, California April 6, 2016.Noah Berger

(Reuters) - Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK) on Friday joined its "yieldcos" in delaying earnings report for the second-quarter ended June 30.

SunEdison is yet to file its 2015 annual repot, as well as its first-quarter report, after the company identified "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a newly implemented IT system.

The company said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing also contributed to the delay.

Once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy developer, SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April.

TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O) and TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O), the company's "yieldcos", said on Wednesday they would delay filing their second-quarter earnings reports.

"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable energy assets, including those bought from the parent company.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.