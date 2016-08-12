SunEdison delays filing second-quarter results

The headquarters of SunEdison is shown in Belmont, California April 6, 2016.

(Reuters) - Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK) on Friday joined its "yieldcos" in delaying earnings report for the second-quarter ended June 30.

SunEdison is yet to file its 2015 annual repot, as well as its first-quarter report, after the company identified "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a newly implemented IT system.

The company said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing also contributed to the delay.

Once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy developer, SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April.

TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O) and TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O), the company's "yieldcos", said on Wednesday they would delay filing their second-quarter earnings reports.

"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable energy assets, including those bought from the parent company.