SunEdison and TerraForm delay filing reports again, shares slide

(Reuters) - Troubled solar company SunEdison Inc SUNE.N said on Wednesday it had again delayed filing its annual report after identifying “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a newly implemented IT system.

SunEdison, struggling under a huge debt load, said on Feb. 29 that it had delayed filing its annual report by the original deadline while it conducted an internal investigation into its financial position.

That investigation is still underway, SunEdison said on Wednesday.

“SunEdison is going through a very difficult period of unwinding M&A deals and trying to deleverage,” Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said in an email to Reuters.

“Needless to say, this process carries a great deal of accounting complexity, and it’s still an open question as to whether the company will be able to survive as a viable standalone business.”

SunEdison’s shares were down 8.7 percent at $1.90 in morning trading, while those of its “yieldco” TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O) were down 4.7 percent at $10.03.

TerraForm also said it had delayed filing its annual report beyond an extended deadline.

The company had given no specific reason for delaying its original report, saying only that it needed more time.

However, TerraForm said on Wednesday it had also identified “material weaknesses” in its internal controls, including processes for validating revenue recognition.

Both companies had been due to file their delayed reports on Tuesday. They didn’t say when they plan to file the reports, but said they had not yet identified any material misstatements or need for restatements of financial statements or disclosures.

TerraForm is one of two SunEdison “yieldcos” - publicly traded units that hold renewable energy assets, including assets bought from the parent company.

SunEdison’s other yieldco, TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O), has also not filed its annual report.

Solar stocks have been hit by the slide in oil prices, which has created anxiety among investors about demand for solar power. But SunEdison has its own problems.

As of Sept. 30, SunEdison had outstanding debt of $11.67 billion, the result of an aggressive acquisition strategy.

Solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR.N) said last week it had terminated a $2.2 billion deal to be bought by SunEdison amid concerns about SunEdison’s weak finances.

Up to Tuesday’s close, SunEdison’s shares had fallen more than 90 percent in the past 12 months while TerraForm’s had dropped about 70 percent.