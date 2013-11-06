FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison cuts full-year forecast due to weak prices
November 6, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

SunEdison cuts full-year forecast due to weak prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - SunEdison Inc SUNE.N slashed full-year sales forecast for its solar systems and semiconductor material businesses after weak prices pushed the company to a third-quarter loss.

SunEdison shares fell 2 percent in trading before the bell.

The company, which also makes semiconductor wafers, is focusing on its high-margin solar power business to develop solar farms.

Continued weakness in silicon wafer prices forced the company to cut revenue forecast for its semiconductor materials business, which makes wafers for chips used in computers, mobile phones and cars.

The company expects revenue of $920 million-$930 million from the business, down from its previous forecast of $940 million-$980 million.

SunEdison said it now expects to sell between 405 megawatt (MW) and 435 MW of solar energy systems this year, compared with its earlier target of 430 MW-500 MW.

The company’s net loss was $108 million, or 47 cents per share, compared with a profit of $37 million, or 16 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company broke even, while analysts were expecting a loss of 12 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

