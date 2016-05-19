FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunEdison bankruptcy loan hearing moved to Friday
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 19, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

SunEdison bankruptcy loan hearing moved to Friday

Jessica DiNapoli

1 Min Read

The headquarters of SunEdison is shown in Belmont, California April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A scheduled hearing on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on a $300 million bankruptcy loan for renewable energy company SunEdison Inc (SUNEQ.PK) has been pushed back one day, until Friday.

Some of SunEdison’s creditors and its so-called yieldcos, TerraForm Global Inc (GLBL.O) and TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O), had objected in court papers to the debtor-in-possession loan, which includes features that may help a group of lenders recoup their initial investment.

Jay Goffman, SunEdison’s attorney, said that he expects a deal on the DIP loan by Friday.

SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April after its ambitious growth plan proved unsustainable. It received approval from a judge last month to tap some of the DIP loan.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.