Sunesis slumps after cancer drug fails late-stage trial

(Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNSS.O) said its experimental cancer drug did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial, sending the company’s shares plunging 77 percent to their lowest in more than two years.

The stock’s slump fall wiped out over $300 million of the company’s market value.

Sunesis on Monday said the overall survival rate of patients given the drug, vosaroxin, was not statistically significant compared to patients who were given a placebo.

The company said it plans to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide on the regulatory path forward for the drug, which was granted a fast track status in 2011.

However, analysts are pessimistic about the drug’s future.

Wedbush Pacgrow Lifesciences said the drug’s approval in the U.S. was “highly unlikely” as it slashed its price target on the stock to $2 from $10.

Wells Fargo analyst Mathew Andrews said even if the FDA accepted a marketing application, the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee would probably discuss the potential of a narrower label.

Sunesis also said that based on the trial data, it planned to commence marketing application with the European Medicines Agency.

“Our current assumption is no,” Credit Suisse analyst Jason Kantor said of the chances of getting approval in Europe. “It is possible, and there are other drugs that have been approved with imperfect data.”

Both vosaroxin and the placebo were given along with chemotherapy agent cytarabine to treat patients with refractory acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, a type of bone marrow cancer.

AML is a rapidly progressing cancer that generally affects older adults. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be about 18,860 new cases in the Unites States this year.

Vosaroxin achieved a median overall survival of 7.5 months compared to 6.1 months for the placebo, Sunesis said, adding that the adverse events during the trial included gastrointestinal and infection related toxicities.

Besides cytarabine, AML is currently treated with another standard chemotherapy daunorubicin, and with stem cell transplant.

Sunesis stock was trading down 75 percent at $1.65. The stock hit a low of $1.55 earlier in the session, their lowest since February 2012.