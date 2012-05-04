FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sun Hung Kai shares fall after Walter Kwok's arrest
#Business News
May 4, 2012 / 5:19 AM / 5 years ago

Sun Hung Kai shares fall after Walter Kwok's arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo of Sun Hung Kai Properties is seen on a fence outside its headquarters in Hong Kong May 4, 2012. Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd fell 1.8 percent after trading resumed on Friday afternoon, following a company announcement that former chairman Walter Kwok had been arrested. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CRIME LAW LOGO REAL ESTATE)

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK) fell 1.8 percent after trading resumed on Friday afternoon, following a company announcement that former chairman Walter Kwok had been arrested.

The Hong Kong-based property developer said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that Walter Kwok, eldest of the three Kwok brothers and a non-executive board member, had informed the company that he had been arrested on Thursday night by Hong Kong anti-graft body the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and had since been released on bail.

The company's shares, which were suspended on Friday morning, were down 1.3 percent at HK$93.10 at 1.06 a.m. EDT (0506 GMT), lagging a 0.7 percent drop in the broader index .HSI.

Reporting By Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Chris Lewis

