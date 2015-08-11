Shares of China's Suning jump 10 percent after Alibaba tie-up

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese home appliance retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd surged by the maximum 10 percent limit on Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would invest $4.6 billion in the company.

Shares of the firm jumped to 15.17 yuan in early trade, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain for the main Shenzhen index where it is listed. The Hong Kong-listed shares of Suning’s rival, GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, also jumped 10 percent.

The investment by Alibaba represents its biggest step yet towards integrating online and store-based shopping.