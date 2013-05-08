FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life Financial profit falls 25 percent on markets
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 8, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 4 years ago

Sun Life Financial profit falls 25 percent on markets

Cameron French

2 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit fell by 25 percent, but topped estimates, as Canada’s No. 3 insurer was hurt by less favorable financial markets than in the year-before period.

The Toronto-based company earned C$513 million ($511.54 million), or 85 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a year-ago profit of C$686 million, or C$1.15 per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 66 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson I/B/E/S.

Equity and bond market movements added C$46 million to profit during the quarter, compared to C$348 million in the year-before quarter, the company said.

Sun Life has spent the last year working to reduce its market exposure and announced in December it was selling its U.S. annuity business - which carries sizable market exposures - for $1.35 billion. That sale is expected to close before the end of the second quarter.

On a continuing operations basis, which excludes the impact of the U.S. annuity business, Sun Life earned C$410 million, up from C$405 million.

Total premiums and deposits rose to C$28.9 billion from C$25.1 billion. Return on equity was 14.3 percent, compared with 20.9 percent in the first quarter of 2011.

Sun Life, which among its operations owns Boston-based MFS Investment Management, has set an objective of C$2 billion in operating profit by 2015 and is targeting outsized growth in its Asian division to help make it happen.

Sun Life rival Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) last week reported a 56 percent drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, citing weaker sales of its life insurance and less favorable market conditions.

Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.