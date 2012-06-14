FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco, Carlyle near deal on Philadelphia plant: CNBC
June 14, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Sunoco, Carlyle near deal on Philadelphia plant: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sunoco Corp (SUN.N) is close to finalizing a deal to sell or form a joint venture with the Carlyle Group (CG.O) for its Philadelphia refinery, CNBC reported on Thursday.

A deal could save the 335,000-barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery, the biggest on the U.S. East Coast, from a planned closure and ease concerns about potential fuel shortage on the East Coast this summer.

In April, Carlyle said under a potential joint venture deal, Sunoco would contribute its Philadelphia refinery assets and keep a minority interest.

Sunoco spokesman Thomas Golembeski said talks with Carlyle are continuing and that the companies were “working hard to reach an agreement.”

A spokesman for Carlyle declined to comment on the CNBC report.

According to the April new release, Sunoco would have no on-going capital obligations with respect to the refinery, and Carlyle would contribute funding, hold the majority interest and oversee day-to-day operations of the joint venture.

Sunoco agreed in April to be bought by pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP.N) in a stock and cash deal worth $5.35 billion.

Reporting By Matt Daily and Janet McGurty; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
