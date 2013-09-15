India's Sun Pharma gets FDA nod for Prevacid generic drug

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said its unit has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) final approval for the generic version of Prevacid.

The approval is for Lansoprazole Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 15 and 30 mg, which are therapeutic equivalents of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd’s capsules, the company said in a release late on Saturday.

The capsules have annual sales of $430 million in the United Sates, it said.

The capsules are used for short-term treatment for healing and symptom relief of active duodenal ulcer, it said.