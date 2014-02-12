FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunPower fourth-quarter tops Street, but 2014 view disappoints
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 12, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

SunPower fourth-quarter tops Street, but 2014 view disappoints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - SunPower Corp (SPWR.O) on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit that soared past Wall Street estimates on strong solar demand in the U.S. utility and residential markets, but its 2014 outlook disappointed as investors had hoped for more from the fast-growing company.

SunPower shares fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trade.

Fourth-quarter net income totaled $22.3 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $144.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 47 cents a share, beating the average Wall Street estimate of 28 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For full-year 2014, SunPower forecast earnings before items of $1 to $1.30 a share - essentially in line with analysts’ average forecast of $1.18.

“The market was hoping for more,” Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said in an email.

After several years of enduring a global oversupply of solar panels, rapidly falling product prices and elusive profits, SunPower is once again making money. Investors have been pleased at the company’s progress, and its stock has gained 250 percent since hitting a 52-week low in April 2013.

SunPower is majority owned by French energy giant Total SA (TOTF.PA).

Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis and G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.