SunPower posts second-quarter profit

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), which makes solar panels and builds power plants with them, on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit, after a year-ago loss, helped by strong demand for its solar panels in utility, commercial and residential projects.

The second-quarter net profit was $19.6 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $84.2 million, or 71 cents per share, a year ago.

SunPower is majority-owned by French energy company Total SA (TOTF.PA).