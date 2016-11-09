SunPower to slash costs as pricing seen challenging in 2017

(Reuters) - SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker, reported smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue, and the company said it would boost efforts to rein in costs to help counter challenging pricing in 2017.

The company is the second big U.S. solar company to warn on prices. First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), the largest U.S. solar equipment maker, said last week a 30 percent slide in panel prices presents significant challenges to the upcoming year.

Average selling price declined about 25 percent in the third quarter due to a mismatch between supply and demand, SunPower Chief Executive Tom Werner said on a post-earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Solar companies have been hard hit after stiff competition pushed prices lower and as customers held off buying solar panels in the hope of a further decline in prices.

"We do not expect price reductions to continue at this pace but we do believe that the panel price environment will remain very challenging into 2017," Werner said.

The company said it expected the cost cuts to reduce 2017 annual operating expenses to about $350 million. The company's total operating expenses was $450.9 million for its fiscal year 2015.

SunPower, which said in August it would slash about 15 percent jobs as it realigns its power plant business and manufacturing operations, cut its full-year revenue and gigawatts forecast for the third time.

The company trimmed its adjusted revenue forecast to $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion from the $3 billion-$3.2 billion it forecast in August.

SunPower said it expected to deploy 1.325-1.355 gigawatts (GW), down from its prior expectation of 1.45-1.65 GW.

The company said it would host a conference call on Dec. 7 to provide details related to its cost-cutting initiatives.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $40.5 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $56.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 68 cents per share, way ahead of analysts' average expectation of 38 cents.

The company, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA (TOTF.PA), said revenue jumped 91.8 percent to $729.3 million, largely helped by its power plant business.

Analysts on average had expected revenue $801.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SunPower's shares were down 2.2 percent in extended trading on Wednesday. They had fallen to a near 4-year low in regular trading following Republican Donald Trump's surprise win in the U.S. presidential election.

Analysts said a Trump presidency and a Republican legislature could result in uncertainty in the solar industry and reduction in many Federal-level solar incentives.