FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sunrun exits Nevada, affecting 'hundreds of jobs'
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 7, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

Sunrun exits Nevada, affecting 'hundreds of jobs'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Solar panel installer Sunrun Inc said it has ceased all operations in Nevada, after the state reduced credits customers receive for selling excess solar power to the grid.

Sunrun, which partners with local installation companies, said on Thursday it expects hundreds of job losses in the state.

Sunrun’s rival SolarCity Corp said on Wednesday that Nevada utilities commission’s decision would affect 550 of its employees in the state.

Sunrun said it would seek to transition its Nevada-based employees to other positions within the company or place them with local organizations.

The company called on the commission to reconsider its decision, saying it would undermine solar investment in the state.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.