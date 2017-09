TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd climbed 2.3 percent to 3,355 yen on Tuesday morning, outperforming the broader market, after parent Suntory Holdings said it would buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc for $13.6 billion.

The Nikkei benchmark lost 2.5 percent in early trade after a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report on Friday. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.