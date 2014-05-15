FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suntory sees sales doubling to $40 billion by 2020 with Beam addition
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Suntory sees sales doubling to $40 billion by 2020 with Beam addition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A signboard of Suntory Holdings is displayed at the entrance of Suntory World Headquarters in Tokyo January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd SUNTH.UL will aim for group sales of 4 trillion yen ($39 billion) by 2020 - about double what it achieved last year - of which a quarter will come from Beam Suntory, President Nobutada Saji said.

Another 1 trillion yen will come from sales of beer, Saji told a news conference.

The privately held beverage company bought U.S. spirits company Beam Inc earlier this year for 1.6 trillion yen in Japan’s third-biggest outbound deal ever, investment of which Saji said Suntory will be able to recover in about 15 years.

Saji said reaching the 1 trillion yen sales goal for the combined Suntory-Beam unit will require more acquisitions.

Suntory will raise 300 billion yen in subordinated loans and 500 billion yen through long-term borrowing or bond issuance to finance the purchase of Beam, Saji said, confirming a Reuters report last week.

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.