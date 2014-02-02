FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Terry Bradshaw to miss Super Bowl coverage following his father's death
February 2, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Terry Bradshaw to miss Super Bowl coverage following his father's death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former NFL football great and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw speaks during a presentation to announce Fox's new sports network "Fox Sports 1" in New York, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Terry Bradshaw, broadcaster and former Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, will not appear on FOX Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII on Sunday following the death of his father.

Michael Strahan, who was originally assigned to Super Bowl Red Carpet coverage, will assume Terry’s position on the pre-game show with Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer, and handle postgame trophy presentation coverage, FOX Sports said in an advisory on Sunday.

Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

