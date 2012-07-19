FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Super Micro cuts fourth-quarter view on weak hard disk drive prices
July 19, 2012 / 1:37 PM / 5 years ago

Super Micro cuts fourth-quarter view on weak hard disk drive prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hardware components maker Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI.O) cut its fourth-quarter profit forecast, hurt by higher expenses and a fall in hard disk drive prices, sending its shares down as much as 13 percent.

The company, which competes with Quanta Computer Inc 2382.T and Silicon Graphics International SGI.O, now expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of between 18 cents and 19 cents per share, on revenue of $275 million.

It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of between 27 cents and 32 cents per share, on revenue of $280 million to $310 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 30 cents per share, on revenue of $291 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were down 8 percent at $12.97 on the Nasdaq on Thursday morning. They had touched a low of $12.29 earlier in the session.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
