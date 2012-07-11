Supervalu CEO: Bankruptcy not part of strategic review

(Reuters) - Supermarket operator Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) is not considering a bankruptcy filing as part of a strategic review of its business, Chief Executive Craig Herkert said on Wednesday.

“That is not a part of our strategic review,” Herkert said on a conference call with analysts.

Herkert said that the grocery chain, which has a large debt load and is losing share to rivals, is still profitable and paying down debt.

Supervalu on Wednesday also reported disappointing quarterly profit, further expense cuts and that it would begin reviewing strategic alternatives. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gary Hill)