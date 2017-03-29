FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Surf League offers $5,000 for season's biggest wipeout
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 29, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 5 months ago

Surf League offers $5,000 for season's biggest wipeout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five bruised and battered surfers are vying for a $5,000 cash prize for the season's most spectacular wipeout, to be presented at the Big Wave awards in California next month.

The World Surf League has released a video of the shortlisted crashes, including American Wilem Banks falling from the top of a huge wave in California and Chilean Rafael Tapia coming off his board as a massive wave breaks in Portugal.

American Nathan Florence, Danny Griffiths of Australia and Briton Tom Lowe are also in the running for the wipeout prize.

The cameraman who recorded the most eye-catching fall will take home $2,000. The awards will be announced on April 29.

Reporting by Reuters TV; writing by Patrick Johnston in London; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.