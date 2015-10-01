Shares of surgical center manager Surgery Partners fall in debut

(Reuters) - U.S. surgical center manager Surgery Partners Inc’s shares fell as much as 10.8 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $818 million at that level.

The company’s shares fell to a low of $16.95. Surgery Partners raised $271.4 million after the company’s 14.3 million share offering was priced at $19 per share, below the previously announced range of $23-$26 per share.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company, owned by H.I.G Capital LLC, operates ambulatory surgery centers that provide same-day outpatient care. The company operates 94 ambulatory surgery centers and five hospitals in 28 states.

Patients can receive services including anesthesia, diagnostics and radiation oncology at these centers.

Reuters reported in March that Surgery Partners was preparing for a summer IPO.

Surgery Partners’ competitors include Surgical Care Affiliates Inc, AmSurg Corp and United Surgical Partners International, which recently struck a merger deal with Tenet Healthcare Corp.

H.I.G. Capital, which owns more than 80 percent stake in Surgery Partners, bought the company in 2010 for an undisclosed amount. It later bought surgery center operator NovaMed for $214 million and merged the businesses.

Surgery Partners acquired Symbion Holdings Corp, owned by Crestview Partners, for $792 million in November.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were among the underwriters for the IPO.