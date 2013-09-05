Surgical Care Affiliates files for IPO of up to $100 million

(Reuters) - Surgical Care Affiliates Inc, a provider of outpatient surgery facilities, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The company had 167 ambulatory surgery centers, five surgical hospitals and one sleep center as of June 30, it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/byh82v)

Surgical Care Affiliates said it expects to benefit from growing demand for surgical delivery services, which account for 30 percent of medical spending for individuals with commercial insurance.

Surgical Care Affiliates, which counts private equity firms TPG Funds and MTS among its shareholders, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. It intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq.

The company named J.P. Morgan and Citigroup as lead underwriter to its offering.

Surgical Care Affiliates reported net operating revenue of $750.1 million and a net loss of $20.0 million for the year ended December 31.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.