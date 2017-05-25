Surgutneftegaz refinery unaffected by brief fire that killed two

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 3 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an oil refinery of Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz in Kirishi in the northwestern Leningrad Region on Thursday, leaving two people dead but not affecting its operations.

The fire at the Kirishinefteorgsintez (Kinef) refinery was extinguished at around 1000 local time (0700 GMT), shortly after it broke out, a local office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The fire did not affect Kinef's technological facilities, the refinery said later. Its operations were running as normal, and there were no interruptions in the flow of crude oil and oil products, it added.

Reporting by Olga Yagova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

