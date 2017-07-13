FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 minutes ago
Suriname signs offshore oil deals with ﻿Exxon, Hess and Statoil
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 13, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 4 minutes ago

Suriname signs offshore oil deals with ﻿Exxon, Hess and Statoil

1 Min Read

PARAMARIBO (Reuters) - Suriname's state oil company Staatsolie said on Thursday it signed production sharing contracts involving Exxon Mobil Corp, Hess Corp and Statoil ASA for two blocks off the coast of the South American nation.

The thirty-year exploration and production agreements involve the areas known as Block 59, to be developed by a consortium consisting of Exxon and Hess, and Block 60, to be developed by Statoil.

The area off the shoulder of South America has generated interest from oil companies after Hess and Exxon discovered crude off the coast of nearby Guyana.

Hess and Statoil already own stakes in Suriname oil projects.

Staatsolie will be able to take up to a 10 percent stake during the development and production phases.

Staatsolie has said that 2016 was one of the most difficult years in its 36-year history due to low oil prices, though the company managed to reach a gross profit of $13 million.

Reporting Ank Kuipers; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.