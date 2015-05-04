FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says no criminal probe planned in death of SurveyMonkey's Goldberg
May 4, 2015

Mexico says no criminal probe planned in death of SurveyMonkey's Goldberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities have no plans for a criminal investigation into the death of SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg after autopsy results showed it was accidental and there were no signs of violence, the local state prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Goldberg, the spouse of Facebook Inc (FB.O) Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, died after falling off a hotel gym treadmill and hitting his head, a spokesman for the Nayarit state prosecutor said earlier.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner

