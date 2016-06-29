FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzuki Motors appoints scion Toshihiro Suzuki as CEO
June 29, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Suzuki Motors appoints scion Toshihiro Suzuki as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toshihiro Suzuki attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2016.Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) on Wednesday said its board has appointed Toshihiro Suzuki, son of Chairman Osamu Suzuki, as its next chief executive effective the same day, as the Japanese automaker attempts to recover from a vehicle testing scandal.

The appointment comes after patriarch Osamu Suzuki this month said he would decline the CEO position to take responsibility for the automaker's use of incorrect testing methods when calculating vehicle mileage.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
