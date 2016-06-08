FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki executive vice president to resign over false tests- Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2016 / 7:24 AM / a year ago

Suzuki executive vice president to resign over false tests- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Suzuki Motor Corp's Executive Vice President Osamu Honda speaks in front of its X-Lander concept car at the 43rd Tokyo Motor Show November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp’s executive vice president Osamu Honda is set to resign to take responsibility for the Japanese automaker’s use of wrong mileage testing methods, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Suzuki declined to comment.

The company last month admitted that as part of its tests to calculate the fuel economy for some of its vehicles, it had used data compiled from indoor tests performed on individual vehicle parts, rather than vehicle coasting tests as required under Japanese regulations.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.