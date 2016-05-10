FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Suzuki sees operating profit slide on stronger yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the logo of a Suzuki truck for sale at a Suzuki dealership in National City, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO (Reuters) - Compact car maker Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) on Tuesday forecast a fall in annual operating profit due to a stronger yen.

Japan’s fourth-largest automaker by sales said it expected operating profit for the year ending March to slide to 180 billion yen ($1.66 billion), undershooting a mean estimate of 210.16 billion yen from 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Operating profit rose 8.9 percent to 195 billion yen in the 2015/16 financial year.

Suzuki said net profit would fall 20.3 percent this year to 93.0 billion yen, based on a budgeted annual rate of 105 yen. The yen was trading at about 108.8 yen to the dollar on Tuesday.

The automaker said it expected sales to increase mainly in Europe and India in the current year. Suzuki sells roughly one in every two cars in India where drivers favor smaller, inexpensive cars.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

