May 10, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

Suzuki sees little impact on mini-vehicle market from Mitsubishi scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Suzuki Motors is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) on Tuesday said it expected Japan’s mini-vehicle market to suffer only limited impact from a scandal in which Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) falsified the fuel economy data of its mini-vehicles.

“Our customers are smart, and they make intelligent decisions, so I don’t think there will be much impact on the broader market,” Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki said at a media conference.

Fuel economy compliance has gained increased scrutiny since Mitsubishi last month said it falsified fuel economy readings for some of its mini-vehicle models. It also said it used non-compliant data to calculate mileage for other models.

Suzuki specializes in mini-vehicles which are smaller than regular vehicles and often have better fuel economy. It is Japan’s fourth-largest automaker by sales and commands roughly one-third of the country’s mini-vehicle market.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
