FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki Motor to recall 453,000 minivehicles in Japan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 18, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Suzuki Motor to recall 453,000 minivehicles in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man is seen through a compartment board with the logo of Suzuki Motor seen on it at the company's showroom in Tokyo August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) on Thursday issued a recall of 453,225 minivehicles in Japan to fix a defect in the blower fan motor of the air-conditioning unit that has resulted in three fires so far.

Subject to the recall are 407,878 Every microvans and 45,347 Mazda Scrum models manufactured between August 2005 and March 2010, according to a filing with the transport ministry. Suzuki makes the Scrum under an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal for Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T).

Minivehicles, which have an engine displacement of up to 660cc, are only sold in Japan.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.