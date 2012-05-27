FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman may break up sale of Swedish oil group: paper
May 27, 2012 / 1:53 PM / in 5 years

Goldman may break up sale of Swedish oil group: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in this January 18, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is considering selling off Swedish oil group Svenska Petroleum Exploration in chunks, the Independent on Sunday reported.

The UK newspaper said on Sunday that most potential bidders, including the UK’s BP (BP.L) and Shell (RDSa.L), were not interested in the whole group, which is owned by Saudi billionaire Mohammed Hussein al-Amoud.

It cited an industry source as saying that bidders, including private equity firms keen on cashing in on the growing African oil and gas market, had expressed interest in individual countries and regions.

Svenska Petroleum has offshore production and exploration fields in five west African countries, the Norwegian North Sea and Latvia, the Independent said.

The interest has prompted Goldman and Amoudi to rethink the $2 billion sale, as they are likely to gain a higher price by selling off the group in parts, and could sell the African assets together or could divide it by countries, the paper said.

The Independent also named oil giant Royal Dutch Shell as a potential bidder for the west African fields as the company as looking to grow in the continent.

BP and Shell declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Svenska Petroleum were unavailable for comment.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
