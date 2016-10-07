Verizon pushes for $1 billion discount on Yahoo deal: New York Post
Verizon Communications is pressing for a $1 billion discount off its pending $4.8 billion agreement to buy Yahoo , the New York Post reported, citing sources.
U.S. private equity firm HarbourVest Partners said it had extended its $1.35 billion offer for smaller rival SVG Capital (SVI.L), even after the British firm accepted an offer for its investment portfolio from Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
Boston-based firm HarbourVest said on Friday that an extension provides shareholders with additional time to consider its "compelling and final" offer.
The acceptance period for HarbourVest's hostile bid was extended to Oct. 13, the company said, adding that it had received valid acceptances for 27.7 percent of SVG's shares by Thursday afternoon.
HarbourVest launched its SVG bid on Sept. 12 at 650 pence a share, saying it was taking advantage of a weaker pound, following the Brexit vote, to snap up assets with good short-term growth prospects.
SVG, which is winding itself down, rejected HarbourVest's hostile approach last month saying it was talking to other suitors who might offer a better price.
Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan shareholders will hold separate meetings next month to vote on a merger agreement between the two fertilizer companies, they said in a filing on Thursday.
Worldwide Golf Shops is exploring an offer for the U.S. business of bankrupt chain Golfsmith International Holdings Inc[GOFTWG.UL], according to people familiar with the matter, as the golf retail sector grapples with the sport's waning popularity.