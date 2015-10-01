FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to pay most in $1.86 billion swaps price-fixing settlement: Bloomberg
October 1, 2015

JPMorgan to pay most in $1.86 billion swaps price-fixing settlement: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to pay almost a third of a $1.86 billion settlement to resolve claims that a dozen big banks conspired to limit competition in the credit-default swaps market, Bloomberg reported.

JPMorgan is paying $595 million, Bloomberg said, citing people who asked not to be identified because the firms haven’t disclosed how they’re splitting costs.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are paying about $230 million, $175 million and $164 million, respectively, the report said.

Goldman, JPMorgan and Barclays declined to comment. Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Credit default swaps are contracts that let investors buy protection to hedge against the risk that corporate or sovereign debt issuers will not meet their payment obligations.

Reporting by Sweta Singh; additional reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
