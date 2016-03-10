Swatch's Hayek expects about 100 store openings in 2016

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch (UHR.S) Chief Executive Nick Hayek expects the watchmaker to open around 100 stores in 2016, roughly the same as the previous year, he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

“If I look at store openings this year, I think it’s probably going to be at about the same level as last year,” Hayek said at the group’s annual results press conference, adding the company plans to invest between 400 million Swiss francs to 500 million Swiss francs ($501.15 million) this year.

Last month, the world’s biggest watchmaker reported a 3 percent drop in sales for 2015, but said it expected over 5 percent growth in local currency this year.