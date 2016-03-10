FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch's Hayek expects about 100 store openings in 2016
March 10, 2016 / 11:13 AM / a year ago

Swatch's Hayek expects about 100 store openings in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek speaks to media during the Swiss watchmaker's annual news conference in Biel, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch (UHR.S) Chief Executive Nick Hayek expects the watchmaker to open around 100 stores in 2016, roughly the same as the previous year, he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

“If I look at store openings this year, I think it’s probably going to be at about the same level as last year,” Hayek said at the group’s annual results press conference, adding the company plans to invest between 400 million Swiss francs to 500 million Swiss francs ($501.15 million) this year.

Last month, the world’s biggest watchmaker reported a 3 percent drop in sales for 2015, but said it expected over 5 percent growth in local currency this year.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; writing by John Miller

