FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swatch says Tiffany files $590-million counter-claim
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 12, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 6 years

Swatch says Tiffany files $590-million counter-claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Watches are displayed in front of a Swatch store at Zurich central station February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group said on Monday Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) had served it with a 541.9 million-Swiss franc ($590 million)counterclaim in a legal dispute with the U.S. jeweler over a severed cooperation agreement.

Swatch Group, the world’s largest watchmaker, said in September it had ended its alliance with Tiffany and would sue for damages.

The partnership, in which Swatch agreed to design and produce watches for Tiffany, was begun in late 2007. Swatch said its damages claim was for 3.8 billion francs.

($1=0.9190 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.