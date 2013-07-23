Swatch sees strong second half, results beat poll

The logo of Swiss watchmaker Swatch is seen on the door of a Swatch watches shop in Strasbourg March 12, 2009.REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

ZURICH (Reuters) - The world’s biggest watchmaker Swatch Group UHR.VX said it was confident about the second half of the year after its first-half net profit shrugged off a crackdown on traditional gift-giving in China to rise more than expected.

Net profit was up 6.1 percent to 768 million Swiss francs ($821.2 million), ahead of a 728 million estimate in a Reuters poll. Gross sales increased a slightly better-than-expected 8.7 percent to 4.181 billion francs.

During the first half of the year, watchmakers have been grappling with double-digit percentage declines in Swiss watch exports to Greater China, which absorbed about a quarter of the timepieces that left Switzerland between January and June.

“The outlook for the Group remains very promising, and a strong second half-year is expected,” the maker of Omega, Longines and Swatch watches said in a statement on Tuesday.

French luxury goods maker Hermes (HRMS.PA) said last week the market for its timepieces in China was suffering from a crackdown on the tradition of gift-giving to party officials and business leaders to facilitate transactions.

Swatch’s operating margin declined to 22.7 percent from 24.5 percent a year ago due to integration costs for jewellery maker Harry Winston that Swatch bought for $1 billion this year and higher marketing expenses.

Shares in Swatch have fallen some 12 percent from May’s all-time high of 602 Swiss francs as Chief Executive Nick Hayek flagged the first half would be weak. Peer Richemont CFR.VX, which also hit a peak in May, has only shed 5 percent since.

They trade at about 15.1 times forward earnings, according to Reuters data, at a discount to Richemont at 16.8 times and LVMH (LVMH.PA) at 16.9 times.

Hayek has said the second half of the year should see an improvement thanks to better sales trends in China, new products, including its new mechanical Swatch watch Sistem51, and easing comparables.

Swatch, which supplies mechanical watch movements to almost the entire industry, suffered a setback earlier this month when Swiss competition authorities decided Swatch could not cut supplies to rivals as much as it would have liked.