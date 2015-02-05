FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swatch says to launch smart watch in next 2-3 months
February 5, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Swatch says to launch smart watch in next 2-3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman looks at watches at a Swatch store at Zurich central station in this file photo taken on July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swatch UHR.VX will launch a smart watch in the next two to three months, the Swiss watchmaker said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Swatch confirmed Chief Executive Nick Hayek made the remarks to Bloomberg earlier on Thursday.

Asked how much of a concern the smart watch from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) was to the Swiss company, Hayek also told CNBC that Swatch had already been in the smart watch market for a long time but did not give detail on its plans for a new product.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
