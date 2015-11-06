Swedbank website down in hacker attack

A man types on a computer keyboard in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedbank’s Swedish website has stopped working after a hacker attack and cannot be reached by its customers, a spokesman said on Friday.

The attack means that customers cannot conduct online transactions or contact the bank through the Internet although mobile applications and payments continue to function, Swedbank spokesman Claes Warren said.

The website was also hit by a hacker attack in October.

“It is not the first time and it will probably not be the last one,” Warren said.

He said he did not know when the website would work again.

The bank’s website in the Baltic countries was not affected.