FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Three dead in northern Sweden bus accident: TT agency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 2, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 5 months ago

Three dead in northern Sweden bus accident: TT agency

Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden April 2, 2017. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Three people were killed when a bus carrying around 50 school children and a few adults rolled over on a road in northern Sweden on Sunday, news agency TT said.

Police said it was unclear what had caused the accident.

Around 28 people were injured, according to daily Expressen.

"We know they drove off the road. We don't know much more than that at this point," police spokeswoman Marie Andersson said.

The accident occurred close to the town of Sveg in the northern region of Harjedalen.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.