FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish air traffic glitch solved, flights to resume
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Swedish air traffic glitch solved, flights to resume

File photo of an unattended trolley lying in an empty check-in hall following the cancellation of flights at Landvetter Airport, outside Gothenburg April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Ihse/Scanpix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Flights to and from Sweden’s main airports were set to resume after a computer glitch that grounded planes for hours at Stockholm and Gothenburg on Thursday was fixed, the air traffic authority said.

“The communications problem that affected air traffic during the day is now resolved and we are working to gradually increase capacity,” the air traffic authority, LFV, said in a statement.

Traffic at Stockholm’s main airport, Arlanda, which handled 23.2 million passengers last year, was halted for several hours, as was that at the capital’s second airport, Bromma, and Gothenburg’s Landvetter.

Air traffic control officials at Bromma told Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the incident was not terrorism-related.

The state-owned railway company SJ said on Thursday that its booking system was down due to a technical problem.

Last year a solar flare brought down radar at the Stockholm and Gothenburg airports for several hours, delaying flights.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.