Swedish air traffic glitch solved, flights to resume

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Flights to and from Sweden’s main airports were set to resume after a computer glitch that grounded planes for hours at Stockholm and Gothenburg on Thursday was fixed, the air traffic authority said.

“The communications problem that affected air traffic during the day is now resolved and we are working to gradually increase capacity,” the air traffic authority, LFV, said in a statement.

Traffic at Stockholm’s main airport, Arlanda, which handled 23.2 million passengers last year, was halted for several hours, as was that at the capital’s second airport, Bromma, and Gothenburg’s Landvetter.

Air traffic control officials at Bromma told Dagens Nyheter newspaper that the incident was not terrorism-related.

The state-owned railway company SJ said on Thursday that its booking system was down due to a technical problem.

Last year a solar flare brought down radar at the Stockholm and Gothenburg airports for several hours, delaying flights.