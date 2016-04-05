FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Author Meg Rosoff wins Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award
April 5, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Author Meg Rosoff wins Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM - London-based writer Meg Rosoff  was stunned and had to sit down after learning that she had won the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA), the world’s largest children and young adult literature prize on Tuesday.

ALMA chair Boel Westin announced the winner in Stockholm and informed the U.S.-born writer by telephone from a news conference.

“Oh my God. That’s amazing. I have to sit down. I can’t believe that,” Rosoff said by telephone from London.

Rosoff’s first novel, the dystopian young adult book “How I Live Now,” was published in 2004. She was awarded the 5 million kroner ($614,979) prize for her body of work, which Boel described as “novels that speak to the emotions as well as the intellect.”

The Swedish government established the annual ALMA in 2002 following the death at age 94 of Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, who is best known for her Pippi Longstocking books.

