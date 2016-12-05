FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson: SVT
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2016 / 11:03 AM / 9 months ago

Man arrested in Sweden on terrorism charges following mosque arson: SVT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism crimes following an October arson attack on a mosque in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, local media reported on Monday.

The man, in his thirties who was not identified, was arrested on Saturday and is suspected of setting fire to a local mosque in Malmo on October 11, Swedish Television reported.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, although authorities have been sceptical about that claim.

"The only thing I can say is that he denies involvement," the man's defender Lars Edman told SVT.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.