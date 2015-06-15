FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish prosecutors plan to question Assange in June or July
June 15, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish prosecutors plan to question Assange in June or July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London August 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors plan to question WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Ecuador’s embassy in London in June or July, the prosecutor said on Monday.

The prosecutors have submitted a request for legal assistance to the English authorities and a request to Ecuador for permission to interview Assange during those two months, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The 43-year-old Australian has been in the embassy building since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted for questioning over allegations of sexual assault against two women in 2010. He denies the accusations.

Prosecutors first insisted Assange should travel to Sweden for questioning, but in a U-turn in March agreed to conduct the interview in London.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Janet Lawrence

