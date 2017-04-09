FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish police make second arrest in truck attack probe: court official
#World News
April 9, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 4 months ago

Swedish police make second arrest in truck attack probe: court official

People leaving flowers on the steps in Sergels Torg following Friday's attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 9, 2017.Philip O'Connor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police have arrested a second person in relation to the deadly truck attack in the capital and a court has appointed the person a legal representative, a court official said on Sunday.

"Police have arrested a person and we have appointed a public defender," Helga Hullmann, judge at the Stockholm District Court said.

She said lawyer Johan Akerman was the legal council appointed.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Uzbek man on Saturday on suspicion he was the driver of the truck that killed 4 people and injured a further 15.

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

