FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Swedish prosecutor asks to extend custody for Stockholm truck attack suspect
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 4 months ago

Swedish prosecutor asks to extend custody for Stockholm truck attack suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's prosecution authority said on Monday it had asked a judge to extend the detention in prison of Rakhmat Akilov, the main suspect in Friday's truck attack in Stockholm which killed four and injured 15.

The judge will rule on the request on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had until Tuesday lunchtime to request further detention of the 39-year-old Uzbek or release him.

"An application for a detention order has been made concerning the man who was arrested on Saturday morning suspected on probable cause for terrorist crimes through murder," the prosecution authority said in a statement.

The court application was the first official document naming Akilov.

Court documents also showed Akilov had asked to replace his court-appointed lawyer and that his request had been denied.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.