4 months ago
Sweden arrests second suspect over deadly truck attack
#World News
April 24, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 4 months ago

Sweden arrests second suspect over deadly truck attack

Tow trucks pull away the beer truck that crashed into the department store Ahlens after plowing down the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017. Maja Suslin/TT News Agency/via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police said they had arrested a second suspect linked to the deadly truck attack in Stockholm this month.

The unnamed person was detained on Sunday on the order of prosecutors, the force said, without going into further details on the suspected offence.

Four people were killed and 15 injured when a truck plowed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in the center of the capital on April 7.

The suspected driver, an Uzbek asylum seeker named by police as Rakhmat Akilov, is already in custody.

Police said the second arrest had followed the examination of unspecified material gathered after the attack.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Bjorn Rundstrom and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Andrew Heavens

