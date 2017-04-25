FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden releases from custody second suspect over deadly truck attack
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 4 months ago

Sweden releases from custody second suspect over deadly truck attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had released a second suspect detained over possible involvement in a truck attack in Stockholm this month in which four people were killed.

They said the person, who was detained on Sunday and has not been identified, was no longer a suspect in the case.

As well as the four deaths, 15 people were injured on April 7 when a truck ran into pedestrians on a shopping street before crashing into a department store in the center of the capital.

The suspected driver, a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan, remains in custody.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Gareth Jones

