FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Fifth person dies after Stockholm truck attack: police
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 4 months ago

Fifth person dies after Stockholm truck attack: police

Tow trucks pull away the beer truck that crashed into the department store Ahlens after plowing down the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017. Maja Suslin/TT News Agency/via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The death toll from the truck attack in Stockholm earlier this month rose to five on Friday after a woman died from her injuries in hospital, police said.

"A woman of around 60, who was being treated in an hospital in southern Sweden for injuries she received in connection with the terror attack on Drottninggatan, died on the morning of April 28," Swedish police said in a statement.

A truck careened down a busy street in central Stockholm on April 7, mowing down shoppers before crashing into a department store.

Police are holding failed asylum-seeker Rakhmat Akilov over the attack.

(This story corrects to show attack on April 7)

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.