Swedish police say truck attack suspect showed IS sympathies

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Sunday that the suspect in the Stockholm truck attack was known to have expressed sympathies with extremist organizations, including Islamic state.

Police also said that the suspect had sought and been denied permanent residency in the Nordic country and was wanted for deportation.

"We know that he showed sympathies for extremist organizations, among them IS," police official Jonas Hysing told a news conference.

Police also said roughly five other people of interest to the investigation remained in police custody.