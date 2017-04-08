FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Man arrested over Stockholm deaths suspected driver of truck : police
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 4 months ago

Man arrested over Stockholm deaths suspected driver of truck : police

A man who is wanted in connection with the truck incident that killed and injured several people in Stockholm, Sweden, is seen in this handout picture provided by the police and released by TT News Agency, April 7, 2017.Police/Handout/TT News Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The man arrested yesterday in relation to the attack in the centre of Stockholm is suspected of being the driver of the truck that killed four people, police said on Saturday.

"The person in question has been arrested as the culprit ... in this case the driver," police spokesman Lars Bystrom said.

"Then, there can be other people who are associated with him, but we do not know that at the current time."

The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb on Friday and later arrested on suspicion of having committed a terror crime.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom: Editing by Simon Johnson

